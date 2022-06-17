Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 14,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 767,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

BHIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 347,939 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 221,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $6,985,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

