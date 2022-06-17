MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 7.2%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 197,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

