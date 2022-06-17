AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 7.30 and last traded at 7.24. 11,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,307,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 68.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. AvidXchange’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 106,259 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 7,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

