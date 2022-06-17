AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 7.30 and last traded at 7.24. 11,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,307,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.79.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.73.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 106,259 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 7,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
