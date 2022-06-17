Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 7%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 186,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,265,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Skillz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Skillz by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

