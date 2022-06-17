Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 8,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 690,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
