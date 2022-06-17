LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading 6.8% Higher

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.86. 449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 216,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

The stock has a market cap of $626.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 18.9% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 41.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth $605,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

