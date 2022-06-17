Vonage (NYSE:VG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 80,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,153,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

