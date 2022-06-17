Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 194,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,613,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.