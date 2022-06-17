Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 44,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,476,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $775.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $438,230 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Redfin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Redfin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

