ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 5.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $60.54. Approximately 1,157,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,995,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.