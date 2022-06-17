Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Trading Down 3.3%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 2,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 453,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillsoft news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,085.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,851 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,679,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 843,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

