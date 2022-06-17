Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 632,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,295,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Get Snap alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,488,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,494,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,796,679.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 33.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 815,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 406.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.