LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 3.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.02. 1,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 698,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 123,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 624.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

