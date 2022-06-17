Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 90,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,696,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.