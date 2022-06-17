Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,157,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 9,087,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,862.8 days.

BBAJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BBAJF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

