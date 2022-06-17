SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,741 shares.The stock last traded at $12.81 and had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

