ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.9495 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

