Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATMS stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Artemis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Get Artemis Therapeutics alerts:

About Artemis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.