Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Declines By 21.6%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 1,049,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

