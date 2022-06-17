Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNEFF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

