SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 231,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,051,860 shares.The stock last traded at $48.72 and had previously closed at $47.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

