Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,009,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 1,389,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 720.8 days.

OTCMKTS BMBLF opened at $7.53 on Friday. Brambles has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

