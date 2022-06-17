Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 862,032 shares.The stock last traded at $89.62 and had previously closed at $86.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,314,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

