Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATASY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €20.00 ($20.83) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Atlantia from €22.00 ($22.92) to €23.00 ($23.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

ATASY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Atlantia has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

