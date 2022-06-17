Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.3693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($80.21) to €83.00 ($86.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($93.75) to €96.00 ($100.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

