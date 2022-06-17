Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

BADFF opened at $22.91 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

