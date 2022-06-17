William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 93,755 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,755 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of PRA Group worth $57,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,722,938.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.29. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

