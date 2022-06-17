William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $73.01 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,025 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Skyline Champion worth $73,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $5,054,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.