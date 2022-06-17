William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604,283 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Stem worth $106,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stem by 2,688.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.26. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,140 shares of company stock worth $400,170 over the last quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

