William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 142,847 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,847 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $72,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 109,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.80. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

