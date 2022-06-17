Jay Farner Buys 28,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,407 shares in the company, valued at $18,722,064.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner purchased 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner purchased 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $20.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

