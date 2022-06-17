Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Director Purchases $199,150.00 in Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) Director James H. Fordyce acquired 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $292.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

