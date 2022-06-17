William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $69.63 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,096 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.68% of Spectrum Brands worth $69,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

