William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $96.19 Million Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.87% of DLocal worth $96,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

