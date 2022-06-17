William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,963,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 894,452 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $72,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of OEC opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.62. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.