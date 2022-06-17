Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $70,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde stock opened at $289.72 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.92. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.