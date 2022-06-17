William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 39,907 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,907 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.68% of Albany International worth $76,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Albany International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE AIN opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

