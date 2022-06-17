William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $72.56 Million Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 10.34% of Hanger worth $72,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanger alerts:

HNGR stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $554.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.