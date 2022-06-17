William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,596 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Tower Semiconductor worth $63,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

TSEM stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

