14,000 Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 168,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDC opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $393.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.20 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

