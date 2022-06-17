Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $86,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $11,979,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $504.89 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $468.05 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

