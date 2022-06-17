Jay Farner Buys 27,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,621,107 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,347.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner bought 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner bought 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner bought 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.
Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
