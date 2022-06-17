Jay Farner Buys 27,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,621,107 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,347.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner bought 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner bought 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner bought 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

