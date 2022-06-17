WMS Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,794 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $655.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The business had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

