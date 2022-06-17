WMS Partners LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 258.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of SOXS opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.