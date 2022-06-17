WMS Partners LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of MO opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.