Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $74.22

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.22, but opened at $72.62. Continental Resources shares last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 25,719 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 58.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Continental Resources by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Continental Resources by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.