Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $14.79. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 8,529 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $8,478,400. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Oak Street Health by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.