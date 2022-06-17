Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

