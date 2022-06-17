2,453 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 70.41.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 26.42 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of 58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

