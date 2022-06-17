Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.